Kenny Pickett's game-winning touchdown ball from Christmas Eve game vs. Raiders on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Part of Kenny Pickett's rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The game ball from the Steelers' Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders has made its way to the Hall of Fame.

With less than a minute left in that game, Pickett threw a game-winning touchdown pass to fellow rookie George Pickens to lead the team to a 13-10 win. 

The following week, Pickett led another comeback with a late touchdown pass to Najee Harris.

With those two wins, Pickett became the first rookie in NFL history to throw a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute of the 4th quarter in back-to-back games.

