Kenny Pickett visits patients at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some patients at Children's Hospital got a special visit on Wednesday from Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett!

Pickett spent his day at the hospital, hanging out with patients, hosting the bingo game out of the Dream Big Studio, which is streamed to all of the TV's in the patients room, and spending some one-on-one time with patients and their families at their bedside.

UPMC Children's Hospital

"I got to meet Tommy. He was getting released today and seeing how happy they were as a family, it was awesome," Pickett said. "I threw around the ball and got to meet a lot of kids from a whole lot of units. Seeing their smiles and the fact they're talking more than usual was good to know you changed someone's day."

Pickett says he had a blast and he plans on going back soon.