Kenny Pickett ruled out with injury, QB Mitchell Trubisky takes over

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Kenny Pickett left the game with an apparent injury.

On second down, a pass by Pickett was tipped and he was hit by a Jaguars defender.

He left the game and went into the locker room holding his chest.

Pickett returned to the field to begin the Steelers' first drive of the second half, but QB Mitchell Trubisky subsequently replaced him, with the team ruling Pickett out for the remainder of the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Steelers ruled out QB Kenny Pickett. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

