Watch CBS News
Steelers

Kenny Pickett ruled out with injury, QB Mitchell Trubisky takes over

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Kenny Pickett left the game with an apparent injury. 

On second down, a pass by Pickett was tipped and he was hit by a Jaguars defender. 

He left the game and went into the locker room holding his chest. 

Pickett returned to the field to begin the Steelers' first drive of the second half, but QB Mitchell Trubisky subsequently replaced him, with the team ruling Pickett out for the remainder of the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on October 29, 2023 / 2:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.