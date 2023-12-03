Watch CBS News
Kenny Pickett leaves game with ankle injury, Mitch Trubisky takes over against Cardinals

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kenny Pickett has left the game against the Cardinals to be evaluated for an injury. 

Late in the second quarter, Pickett elected to keep the ball on a third down play and ran toward the goal line where he was hit. 

Pickett was slow to get up and went into the blue medical tent for evaluation. 

He ultimately left the game and went to the locker room after being looked at in the tent. 

Mitch Trubisky has taken over as quarterback. 

The team said Pickett has an ankle injury and is questionable to return. 

Along with Pickett, the Steelers are also without Elandon Roberts who is out with a groin injury and guard Isaac Seumalo is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 2:13 PM EST

