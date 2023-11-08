Kenny Pickett drafts Connecting Champions as charity beneficiary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kenny Pickett has selected Connecting Champions as his charity beneficiary.

Connecting Champions is a nonprofit providing mentorship and friendship to young people with cancer.

The nonprofit asks kids and young adults with cancer what they want to be when they grow up and then pair them with a mentor in that field.

Through their community partnership, Pickett and Edgar Snyder and Associates are working together with Connecting Champions to help at least 40 children and young adults who've been affected by cancer be connected with a mentor in their field of interest.