Watch CBS News
Local News

Kenny Pickett drafts Connecting Champions as charity beneficiary

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett drafts Connecting Champions as charity beneficiary
Kenny Pickett drafts Connecting Champions as charity beneficiary 00:56

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kenny Pickett has selected Connecting Champions as his charity beneficiary.

Connecting Champions is a nonprofit providing mentorship and friendship to young people with cancer.

The nonprofit asks kids and young adults with cancer what they want to be when they grow up and then pair them with a mentor in that field.

Through their community partnership, Pickett and Edgar Snyder and Associates are working together with Connecting Champions to help at least 40 children and young adults who've been affected by cancer be connected with a mentor in their field of interest.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 1:05 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.