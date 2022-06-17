2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kennedy Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Allegheny County.

SWAT is at the scene in Kennedy Township on June 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Erika Stanish/KDKA)

Officers and multiple SWAT teams responded Friday around 3 p.m. to Jane Street in Kennedy Township for a person barricaded inside a home.

Police said a man shot his neighbor before barricading himself inside his home. He was later found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No identities have been released at his time, and it is not clear what lead up to the shooting.

Police are investigating.

