Police looking for man accused of sexually assaulting Giant Eagle employee

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police say they're looking for a man caught on surveillance video leaving a local Giant Eagle after he allegedly sexually assaulted a store employee.

It allegedly happened inside the Giant Eagle in Kennedy Township. The victim's mother says her teenage daughter was so rattled after the incident, she quit her job.

Police in Kennedy Township posted the surveillance picture on their Facebook page in the hopes someone would recognize him.

They say the unidentified man is wanted for questioning in an active investigation. The unidentified man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage employee in the middle of the day.

The victim's mother didn't want to be identified so as to keep her daughter's identity unknown. She said her daughter was getting items off a shelf when this man approached her from behind and began gyrating against her body. When the young girl turned around and screamed, the man took off out the front door, giving the store's surveillance camera a clear look at him.

The young employee was too frightened to return to her job, especially since the man is still on the street.

Her mother says she believes someone will recognize him and then he'll have to answer to police for his alleged actions.

KDKA-TV reached out to Giant Eagle for comment but didn't hear back by air time.