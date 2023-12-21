8-year-old Pittsburgh boy lands Hollywood roles, including in new mystery thriller series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 8-year-old boy, who's originally from Pittsburgh, is landing some big roles in Hollywood.

Kellan Tetlow is 8 years old and just finished filming the FX series "A Murder at the End of the World." It's a mystery thriller filmed in New York, Utah and Iceland.

"Filming 'A Murder at the End of the World' in Iceland was really great," Kellan said, "Because I got to ride a snowmobile to set, and I got to work with an Icelandic crew, and it was really snowy but beautiful at the same time, and I got to see the Northern Lights."

You might remember seeing Kellan in the final season of "This is Us," and he was also in a popular Korean sitcom. While Kellan is filming for a show, he has a teacher who works with him a minimum of three hours a day, but it can fluctuate depending on the production schedule.

He explains, "Let's say I have a big scene, so the day before I have a big scene, I have to do more school than I usually do, so the next day when I do my big scene, I don't have to do any school."

The Tetlows moved from Pittsburgh to New York and then LA to pursue acting. Kellan actually booked his first job from his birth announcement his Mom sent to his older sibling's agent.

You can see him in "A Murder at the End of the World" streaming on FX now.

You can read more about local kids doing interesting things at kidsburg.org.