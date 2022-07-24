Kecksburg UFO Festival kicks off in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The three-day Kecksburg UFO Festival is underway right now in Westmoreland County.

It's a celebration commemorating the day in 1965 when some claimed they saw a UFO crash into the woods outside of Kecksburg. Some said it was a meteor, others said it was nothing.

Even so, the community uses the occasion to have a celebration.

Stan Gordon, a UFO researcher and author who will speak at the festival, said he was 16 when the UFO incident happened, and he's been captivated by the phenomenon ever since.

"There's a very big local support for this case," said Gordon in an interview with the Tribune-Review. "Hopefully, someday, we'll know the truth," Gordon said. "We still don't know for sure."

More information about the festival can be found here.