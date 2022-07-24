Watch CBS News
Local News

Kecksburg UFO Festival kicks off in Westmoreland County

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Kecksburg UFO Festival kicks off in Westmoreland County
Kecksburg UFO Festival kicks off in Westmoreland County 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The three-day Kecksburg UFO Festival is underway right now in Westmoreland County.

It's a celebration commemorating the day in 1965 when some claimed they saw a UFO crash into the woods outside of Kecksburg. Some said it was a meteor, others said it was nothing.

Even so, the community uses the occasion to have a celebration.

Stan Gordon, a UFO researcher and author who will speak at the festival, said he was 16 when the UFO incident happened, and he's been captivated by the phenomenon ever since.

"There's a very big local support for this case," said Gordon in an interview with the Tribune-Review. "Hopefully, someday, we'll know the truth," Gordon said. "We still don't know for sure."

More information about the festival can be found here.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 9:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.