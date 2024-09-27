Dragon boats, car cruises, and silent films | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and we're here to help you get the most out of your weekend - we're hoping it's a nice one because there is a lot to check out.

Hearts of Steel Dragon Boat Festival

We start on North Park Lake with the annual Pittsburgh Hearts of Steel Dragon Boat Festival.

There you can see 40-foot canoes with dragon heads and tails invading the lake. It's all to raise money for survivors of breast cancer.

You can sign up to get involved or witness the spectacle.

It gets started around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and you can check out more on their website right here.

South Park Hay Day

The South Park Fairgrounds is hosting its annual Hay Day on Saturday.

It will be complete with hay rides, a petting zoo, face painting, bounce houses, a balloon artist, games, and giveaways.

If that sounds like something fun to do, to make it even better, it's free!

It goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Check out the details on the Allegheny County website at this link.

Ellwood City Fall Festival

Saturday is also the Ellwood City annual fall festival and car cruise.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue. Those in attendance can enjoy live music, food, classic cars, and the kid zone!

Get the details on the Ellwood Chamber website right here.

Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival

The Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival rolls the tape on Sunday.

It will feature 10 films showing at seven venues across the city.

Along with the film screenings, each venue will also have live musicians playing along.

The festival lasts through the week, and the credits will be rolling next Sunday.

You can get the full schedule and locations on their website.