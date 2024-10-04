Apples, Oktoberfest, and Jack O'Lanterns | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have made it to the weekend and we're here to help you plan a fun one!

It includes an event we've been talking about for months and if you've been in the city, you've undoubtedly seen it.

Pittsburgh Oktoberfest

It's Pittsburgh's Oktoberfest!

The Clemente Bridge will be a family-friendly zone complete with games, vendors, activities, and of course, the 60-foot Ferris wheel.

The Ferris wheel will cost $5 to ride.

Meanwhile, Market Square will be turned into a giant beer tent, and included in it will of course be beer but also feats of strength competitions and plenty of great food to try.

It runs through next weekend and you can learn more on their website right here.

Delmont Apple 'N Arts Festival

Thousands of people are expected to head to Westmoreland County this weekend for the annual Delmont Apple 'N Arts Festival.

More than 100 arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and others will take part in the yearly festival.

Along with all the great art, food, and apple cider, there will be live entertainment, antique farm equipment, a petting zoo, a straw maze, and The Wild World of Animals.

It takes place at Shield's Farm on Saturday and Sunday and the details can be found at this link.

Seven Springs Autumnfest

AutumnFest kicks off this weekend at Seven Springs.

There you'll be able to enjoy live music, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, an arts and crafts market, and a kid's zone.

It runs for the next three weekends from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets and more are on Seven Springs' website.

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium Jack O'Lantern Extravaganza

If you're looking for a Halloween treat, head to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium for the Jack O'Lantern Extravaganza!

Thousands of artistically carved pumpkins will be glowing throughout the zoo.

The jack o'lanterns will feature animals, sports stars, and pop culture figures.

There will also be special activities for children, seasonal displays, and of course, food.

This will take place nightly starting at 6:30 p.m. and goes through November 3.

Get tickets to the zoo on their website right here.

The Festival of Combustion

The Festival of Combustion is back to light up the Carrie Blast Furnace this weekend!

It's a celebration of industrial arts and American crafts and there will be flame performances, glass-blowing, and what's being billed as a "one-of-a-kind iron pour spectacle."

Those in attendance can build their own mosaics and ceramics.

It goes from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and you can get a full rundown of events right here.

Mars Applefest

Mars is holding its Applefest on Saturday.

More than 150 vendors will be at the event selling fine jewelry, painting, arts and crafts, face painting, and food from local farms!

Of course, you can also taste all the great apple-based foods you can eat.

Admission and parking are free and it goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Get more information right here.