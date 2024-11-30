A weekend of festive, holiday fun | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're still looking for something to do this holiday weekend, you're in luck because there is a lot of festive fun to be had across our region!

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Santa Trolley

Santa is trading in his sleigh for an antique trolley as the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum rolls out its Santa Trolley for the holidays.

You can jump aboard for a four-mile trolley ride all while hanging out with Santa and his friends.

While you're there, you can check out some of the festive fun happening at the museum.

The Santa Trolley will be taking passengers for the next four weekends.

Check out the details on their website right here.

Christmas on High Street

Waynesburg will celebrate Christmas on High Street today.

From 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., you can check out a holiday market, listen to live music, ride in a horse-drawn wagon, and there will be activities for the kids - including meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Of course, there will also be fireworks!

Check out the details on Facebook.

Saturday in the Square

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy kicks off its first Saturday in the Square today.

It's happening in Mellon Square Park from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

You can enjoy festive music, catch a live performance by the Pittsburgh Festival Opera, free rides on the Holly Trolley which takes you to Market Square, and the lighting of Aurora.

Get more on their website at this link.

Beaver County Christmas Extravaganza

Beaver County kicks off the holiday season with its 35th annual Christmas Extravaganza event.

It takes place at the lodge and grounds in Bradys Run Park.

You'll be able to check out a festival of trees, an outdoor light show, and walk through a yard art display.

Hours are from noon until 9 p.m. this weekend and next weekend.

They've got all the details on their website right here.

Mars Light Up Night

Last weekend, Pittsburgh lit up its holiday decorations and now it's downtown Mars's turn.

The holiday fun takes place today from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Mars Spaceship.

There will be a holiday market filled with vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, and a parade.

Check out more on their website.

Enchanted Light in Freedom Township

A one-of-a-kind holiday event is now underway in Freedom Township.

It's called Enchanted Light and it's taking place at Three Rivers Paintball.

It's an outdoor holiday walk-through experience featuring a dazzling display of twinkling lights, festive decorations, and other surprises.

Tickets cost $25 and it's open on weekends through December 31.

They can be purchased at this link.

Zombek Holiday Light Display

The Zombeks are back for their holiday light show benefitting Make-A-Wish.

The event has raised more than $100,000 over the past decade.

In addition to the show, you can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the Pirate Parrot, Buddy The Elf, and Micky and Minnie Mouse.

It begins tonight at 6 p.m. on Williamsburg Drive in Elizabeth.

You can see more on their website.