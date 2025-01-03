Science of Pixar, legends of film, and exotic pets | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the first weekend of the year and we're here to make it a great one for you! Luckily, all of the events we found are indoors so you won't have to brave the elements to enjoy them!

The Science of Pixar

This weekend is your last chance to check out the Pixar exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center.

The two-story exhibit features more than 50 interactive hands-on displays that will take you into the world of Pixar, showing you how your favorite characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Nemo, and the rest of them are created.

The exhibit closes for good on Sunday.

Check out the details and more at this link.

In Memoriam Series at Row House Cinema

Make it a movie weekend at the Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville.

This weekend, the theater will showcase films from the talent we lost this year including Predator with Carl Weathers, Conan the Barbarian with James Earl Jones, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers with Donald Sutherland.

The full list of movies and showtimes can be found on the theater website at this link.

Pittsburgh Reptile Show & Sale Expo

It's the first Sunday of the month coming up and that means the Pittsburgh Reptile Show & Sale Expo is back.

Thousands of exotic pets will be inside the Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Tarentum on Sunday.

It gets going at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m.

Admission is $6 and children under 4 get in for free.

Get the details right here.