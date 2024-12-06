Handmade goods, holiday lights, and live music | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and once again, it's a weekend full of family and festive fun!

Handmade Arcade Holiday Market

The massive Handmade Arcade Holiday Market is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

You can check it out today and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There you'll be able to shop for one-of-a-kind handmade products from more than 275 makers, artists, and craftspeople.

It's free to attend and you can check out all the details on their website right here.

Sewickley Light Up Night

Tonight is Sewickley's annual light-up night.

What was a smaller, quant event has turned into a holiday extravaganza.

Food trucks, holiday shopping, festive beverages, live performances, a walk-in snow globe, and ice carvers will all be part of the yearly celebration.

It kicks off tonight at 5 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

The Sewickley Borough has more on their website.

Latrobe Holly Jolly Christmas

Downtown Latrobe is hosting its annual Holly Jolly Christmas on Saturday.

The first 300 children who meet Santa Claus will get a free gift bag, but so much more will go down.

Other activities will include holiday arts and crafts, live wreath making, barrel train rides, and as always, the gingerbread house contest.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Get the details on their website at this link.

LEGO Mania

The ultimate LEGO event is back in Pittsburgh this weekend - LEGO Mania will take over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be filled with tons of hands-on attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain LEGO fans of all ages.

You'll also be able to marvel at giant LEGO sculptures as well as build some of your own.

More information can be found on the convention center's website.

Buffalo Elementary School Breakfast with Santa

Buffalo Elementary School in Sarver is hosting a holiday market and breakfast with Santa on Saturday.

The PTO is asking for a $5 per person donation which helps them fund field trips and school assemblies.

That donation includes food, arts and crafts, games, and of course, photos with the big man himself.

It goes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the school.

Pittsburgh Concert Chorale Sounds of the Season Concert

The Pittsburgh Concert Chorale is performing its Sounds of the Season concert.

The choir will be singing holiday favorites, including traditional classics, carols, and popular songs.

There will be three performances - tonight, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tonight will be at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Cathedral, Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m. at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, and Sunday will be at 4:00 p.m. at Ingomar United Methodist Church.

Get all the details on their website right here.