Holiday lights, lasers, and hoops | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're just days away from Christmas and there's still last-minute holiday fun to be had around our area.

Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic

The Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic returns this weekend and it will showcase the best from Western Pennsylvania.

It starts with the Kiski Area girls taking on Fox Chapel.

Then for the boys, it's South Fayette vs. Moon Area, Montour vs. Lincoln Park, and Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel.

Tickets start at just $15 and it's all happening at PPG Paints Arena.

Get tickets here.

Starlight Drive-In

You and your family can get into the holiday spirit at the drive-in.

Starlight Drive-In in Center Township, Butler County is hosting Christmas at the drive-in on Friday and Saturday night.

There will be fresh baked goods, homemade food, Asgard Acres Alpaca Farm, and on Saturday, sleigh rides.

Plus, there will also be a showing of Jim Carey's How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

It kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. tomorrow.

You can get the details at this link.

Canonsburg Christmas Laser Spectacular

Today and tomorrow in Canonsburg it's the 18th annual Christmas laser spectacular.

There will be four shows - two on Friday night and two on Saturday night at the United Presbyterian Church on West Pike Street.

Tickets cost between $7 and $14 each and all the money goes to organizations around the community.

Get the details at this link.