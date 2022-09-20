KDKA-TV STEAM Fest presented by Williams Energy

At KDKA-TV, we are committed to educating and motivating viewers and their children on the importance of STEAM in today's world, and in society moving forward.

STEAM Fest with the help of our corporate partnerships, allow Western PA students to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math and what the future holds for them.

When: October 10, 2022; 10am-4pm

Where: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium @ The Garden Tent

Price: Regular One-Day Admission

KDKA STEAM Fest will host fun and engaging STEAM activities, demonstrations, and experiments for kids from elementary, middle and high school, such as:

Invent An Animal - A small take-home project, and Squishy Circuits - a fun play-play doh activity at the table.

Learn more fun facts about the animals that live at the Zoo

Scientific facts and demonstrations from KDKA Chief Meteorologist, Ray Petelin, host of KDKA High Q Presented by GBU and "Hey Ray" segments

Learn to Build a bridge from common objects

BOTS on display

AND MORE!

Visit us at KDKA STEAM Fest as we celebrate STEAM in the Pittsburgh area with our valued partners: