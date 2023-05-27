KDKA-TV personnel honor servicemembers with the Murph Challenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of 11 people from KDKA-TV joined CrossFit Pittsburgh for a good cause on Saturday.

The second annual Murph Challenge took place, where the fitness community completed a one-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and then another one-mile run.

KDKA

Organizers say this is a great way to honor our military service members.

"Whether you do it by yourself or with a crew, doing it is the deal. I think when other people show up and realize the respect and admiration for our members of the military, it's a bit overwhelming. It's a bit emotional," Mike Pietragallo of CrossFit Pittsburgh said.

The challenge is named after the late Navy SEAL, Lieutenant Michael Murphy. This is part of a worldwide scholarship fundraiser.