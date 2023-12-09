Watch CBS News
KDKA-TV's Kym Gable makes special appearance in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker"

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A special guest appeared for the opening night of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's performance of "The Nutcracker."

KDKA-TV news anchor Kym Gable had a cameo as a guest at the Christmas party. Several other KDKA personalities and community leaders will take the stage during 21 performances over the next three weeks.

The performance also includes more than 100 artists from the professional company and school.

Tickets start at $15.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 4:43 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

