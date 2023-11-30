KDKA-TV announces Pittsburgh area's first-ever 8 p.m. newscast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - KDKA- TV has a distinguished history of being first.

In 1949, it signed onto the airwaves as the first local TV station in Pittsburgh (as WDTV.) It was the first television station to broadcast 24 hours a day; the first to air news at noon and 4 p.m.; and, most recently, the first to broadcast original programming at 3 p.m. daily (Talk Pittsburgh.)

On Thursday morning, KDKA-TV is proud to announce another first: the launch on Jan. 8, 2024, of the Pittsburgh market's first 8 p.m. news program, "Primetime News on KDKA+" (official call letters WPKD-TV), airing weeknights at 8 p.m. and streaming simultaneously on CBS News Pittsburgh.

"We have a commitment to our community to keep them informed," said Shawn Hoder, KDKA-TV Vice President and News Director.

"For the people of Southwestern Pennsylvania who are busy working long hours and taking care of their families, 'Primetime News on KDKA+' at 8 p.m. is the ideal time to sit down and catch up on the news of the day and look ahead to what's coming up the rest of the week."

Since its transition from a CW-affiliate to a fully independent television station in September, KDKA+ has focused on bringing local content to Pittsburgh viewers, including, most recently, WPIAL high school playoff football as well as political debates for the County Executive and District Attorney races.

Additionally, KDKA+ broadcasts have included regular-season local high school football on Friday nights, local college football on Saturdays and Pittsburgh Penguins pre-season hockey.

"KDKA+ provides our region with a powerful platform to air quality programming, sports and entertainment," said Chris Cotugno, KDKA-TV President and General Manager.

"Now we are proud to add 'Primetime News on KDKA+' at 8 p.m. to an expanding line-up of in-demand local content that previously could not be found anywhere else."

"Primetime News on KDKA+" at 8 p.m. will be anchored by Jessica Guay, who moves into the role from her weekend anchor position. First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin will anchor the weather coverage.