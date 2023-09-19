KDKA+ to air Pittsburgh Penguins preseason hockey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Soon after launching the inaugural seasons of the Steel City High School Football Showcase on Friday nights and D3 College Football on Saturdays, KDKA+ announces that it will broadcast Pittsburgh Penguins preseason hockey games.

"Partnering with the Pittsburgh Penguins – a world-class organization - is another shining example of KDKA-TV's commitment to serving the people of southwestern Pennsylvania more and better local content," said KDKA-TV President and General Manager Chris Cotugno.

The newly minted KDKA+ was formerly known as Pittsburgh's CW until September 1 when CBS announced that it would transition the CW affiliate to a fully independent station.

"This move provides our region with a powerful platform to host unique and in-demand content for our viewers. We plan to continue to seek opportunities to provide programming focused on local sports, programming and entertainment, in addition to creating original local content and KDKA-TV News to air on KDKA+," Cotugno said.

You can view the schedule of preseason games on KDKA+ below: