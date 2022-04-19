KDKA Public Transportation Mask Guide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With a federal judge having thrown out the national mask mandate covering airlines and other modes of public transportation, many are left wondering how this could impact their commute or travel plans.

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3.

However, with the new ruling which came down on Monday, a number of airlines and other transit organizations have shifted policies when it comes to face coverings.

The TSA released a statement following the ruling, saying:

"Due to today's court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

Below is an extensive guide with policies and information for various airlines and other forms of public transit and what each organization is requiring when i comes to using their services.

Airports

Pittsburgh International Airport

Masking is no longer required in the terminal for passengers or staff.

Masks no longer required in the terminal. @TSA is dropping mask mandates for airports and airlines nationwide in the wake of a Florida court ruling. Story here: https://t.co/tHM4Nnu8k7 — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) April 19, 2022

Airlines

American

American Airlines said Monday that masks will no longer be a requirement for customers or team members at U.S. airports and on flights traveling domestically.

Face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights (though there may be some exceptions based on local or country requirements). https://t.co/GT1lZq5TAf — americanair (@AmericanAir) April 19, 2022

Delta

Masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights.

Read the guidance @Delta shared with employees regarding the White House announcement on the federal mask mandate: https://t.co/vWNjlT2Vgs — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) April 18, 2022

Southwest

Southwest employees and customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask on flights, at domestic airports, and at some international locations. Read more.

United

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights, or at U.S. airports.

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)! pic.twitter.com/hwq678v55d — United Airlines (@united) April 18, 2022

Frontier

Masks are now optional on domestic flights with Frontier, but the company advises checking policies at destinations prior to departure.

"To mask or not to mask, the choice is yours. Masks are now optional on domestic flights, however, certain airports or countries may still require masks, so check the policy at your destination prior to departure and we'll see you in the sky." - Crockett the Raccoon pic.twitter.com/LgcZrASy2y — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) April 19, 2022

Spirit

Face coverings are now optional for Spirit team members and guests.

JetBlue

Mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue flights within the U.S.

In line with Monday’s federal court ruling and the TSA’s guidance, mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue within the U.S. While no longer required, customers and crewmembers may continue wearing masks in our terminals and on board our aircraft. More: https://t.co/QmyTfePZMo pic.twitter.com/ZtKngrHQrN — JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 19, 2022

Sun Country

Wearing a mask on Sun Country flights is optional for our passengers & employees.

Thank you Sun Country guests for your patience & for masking up. Effective immediately, wearing a mask on Sun Country flights is optional for our passengers & employees. We look forward to seeing your smiles on board & encourage kindness & respect for those who continue to mask. — Sun Country Airlines (@SunCountryAir) April 19, 2022

Port Authority

The Port Authority said Monday that it would no longer be enforcing mask-wearing.

Due to the TSA no longer enforcing its directive following a Florida court ruling earlier today, effective immediately, we will no longer enforce mask wearing. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) April 19, 2022

Amtrak

While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Read more.

Ride Sharing

Neither Uber nor Lyft have provided an update on any change in their policies requiring mask-wearing following the federal ruling.

Stay with KDKA for the latest developments when it comes to mask mandates and for up-to-date information on what each company or organization may be requiring.