KDKA Public Transportation Mask Guide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With a federal judge having thrown out the national mask mandate covering airlines and other modes of public transportation, many are left wondering how this could impact their commute or travel plans.
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3.
However, with the new ruling which came down on Monday, a number of airlines and other transit organizations have shifted policies when it comes to face coverings.
The TSA released a statement following the ruling, saying:
"Due to today's court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."
Below is an extensive guide with policies and information for various airlines and other forms of public transit and what each organization is requiring when i comes to using their services.
Airports
Pittsburgh International Airport
Masking is no longer required in the terminal for passengers or staff.
Airlines
American
American Airlines said Monday that masks will no longer be a requirement for customers or team members at U.S. airports and on flights traveling domestically.
Delta
Masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights.
Southwest
Southwest employees and customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask on flights, at domestic airports, and at some international locations. Read more.
United
Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights, or at U.S. airports.
Frontier
Masks are now optional on domestic flights with Frontier, but the company advises checking policies at destinations prior to departure.
Spirit
Face coverings are now optional for Spirit team members and guests.
JetBlue
Mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue flights within the U.S.
Sun Country
Wearing a mask on Sun Country flights is optional for our passengers & employees.
Port Authority
The Port Authority said Monday that it would no longer be enforcing mask-wearing.
Amtrak
While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Read more.
Ride Sharing
Neither Uber nor Lyft have provided an update on any change in their policies requiring mask-wearing following the federal ruling.
