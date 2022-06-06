Watch CBS News
KDKA legends honored at STVP Black Tie Honors Gala

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunday night was an evening of honors for several KDKA legends ahead of Juneteenth.

Bob Allen, Brenda Waters, Harold Hayes, and Lynne Hayes-Freeland were all recognized at the STVP Black Tie Honors Gala.

The event was held to honor Black Pittsburgh newscasters, both past and present, and the positive representation of the African-American community.

Lynne Hayes-Freeland says events like these and Juneteenth are important, so that children see others who look like them on television.

A big congratulations to all! 

