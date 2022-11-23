Watch CBS News
The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.

It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2.

KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3.

However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency.

On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2.

It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA. 

