KD Sunday Spotlight: Wildbird Recovery helping wild birds fly again

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, a nonprofit organization is being highlighted for its dedication to rehabilitating injured wild birds and educating people on how to protect birds and other wildlife.

A little bird told us about a special place tucked away in Middlesex Township, Butler County.

You can hear the sound of birds chirping, hooting, and cawing at Stormy Oaks Nature Conservancy, home of Wildbird Recovery, a 501C3 nonprofit. It's the only wildlife rehabilitation center in Butler County.

It cares for songbirds, swifts, swallows, and birds of prey.

"Most of them they've been hit by cars, they fly into windows, a lot of the times when we have these summer and spring storms they might get blown out of their nests. Our goal is to rehabilitate them so we take them into our rehab facility inside here and make sure they can fly and eat and all of the things that they need to before they're released in the wild," said Alexis Fitzgerald, director of environmental education for Wildbird Recovery.

There are dozens of birds in their pre-release rehab enclosure that will be released back into the wild.

The center also has many residents, the feathered friends that couldn't be released back into the wild.

"They play a big role in our education programs so being able to see those animals up close really gets people connected to wildlife," Fitzgerald said.

As the director of environmental education, Fitzgerald teaches people of all ages about wildlife and nature. She enjoys running the organization's summer camps and homeschool programs with help from their education birds.

The center has a red-tailed hawk named Ash who came in more than three years ago after he was hit by a vehicle and injured his wing. Fitzgerald holds the hawk and teaches people about the species.

"I'm really lucky to be able to give that experience to people and he's a good co-worker," Fitzgerald said.

They also have a barred owl named Kele who was just two weeks old when he was brought in with an injured beak and shoulder. Now the owl is 15 years old!

"He was knocked out of his nest and luckily a hiker found him," Fitzgerald said.

They also have screech owls, a turkey vulture, and American crows. The crows' names are Zoey and Russell, they always have a lot to say to visitors!

Melissa McMaster-Brown is Wildbird Recovery's executive director. Her mother, Beth McMaster, founded the nonprofit in 2000.

"My Mom primarily has been the single person operating wild-bird recovery for 20-plus years and during the busy season that means she's caring for more than 300 wild birds," said McMaster-Brown.

April through September is their busiest time of the year. They're the primary center in western Pennsylvania to care for chimney swifts, which is an around-the-clock job.

You can keep an eye on them too because Pixcams installed a camera in one of their towers.

"We have two chimney swift towers here at the property to help with conservation and we are just thrilled that this April we had a live camera installed in our oldest tower, so it gives a view from inside the tower, knowledge that we didn't have before," McMaster-Brown said.

Donations can help their dedication and efforts soar.

People are invited to flock to Wildbird Recovery's biggest fundraiser of the year, the 12th annual Fall Migration Festival on September 17th at their center in Middlesex Township.

"What we really hope is that they take back some knowledge whether it's about bees, or bats, or birds, or native plants," McMaster-Brown said.

The McMaster family hopes for many years to come, Stormy Oaks will be a place where people can learn and birds can spread their wings again.

"It's hard work, so it's pretty amazing to have 14 acres here at Stormy Oaks that will be forever protected and for people to come and enjoy, my footprints, my mom's footprints have been part of this property since she was 6 years old, my dad's, my footprints, my kids and now your footprints are part of this property too," said McMaster-Brown.

If you ever find an injured bird, you're advised to go to this link to find rehabilitators near you that are permitted to take the bird you have.

If Wildbird Recovery is the right place, call and leave a message. They will call you back. Keep the bird in a box with a blanket, in a quiet spot, and don't give them food or water.

The nonprofit needs more qualified volunteers and donationsare always appreciated.

You can donate on their website right here.

That's where you can also buy tickets for the Fall Migration Festival. It'll be at their location in Middlesex Township on Sunday, September 17th from noon until 4. People can enjoy food and learn about different aspects of local wildlife. There will be educational booths about bats, bees, birds, and more.

If you would like to see an organization highlighted in KDKA'S Sunday Spotlight segment, send Jessica Guay an email at jguay@kdka.com