KD Sunday Spotlight: The Wounded Warrior Project makes sure those who serve are never alone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rosiland Atkins Green comes from a military family, and she knows a life of service to her country.

"Twenty-four years in the Army. I retired as Sergeant 1st Class, Hooah," said Atkins Green.

She's served all over the globe, including in Germany, Augsburg, Heidelberg, Munich, England, Fort Hood Texas, and in Iraq.

"I served with the 4th Infantry Division, 2nd Brigade Combat Team in a forward operation base in Baqubah, Iraq, which is what they call a hot zone," said Atkins Green.

In Iraq, the war hit her team.

"I was walking out of the tent and the mortar came in, and it caused me to do what they call a "foosh", that's when you fall forward," Atkins Green said. "It tore the ligaments in my wrist, and my shoulders, my neck, all of it."

She had five surgeries, but the emotional scars lasted longer.

"I lost tons of friends. In fact, as a Personnel Sergeant, my job was to take all of the injuries, and all of the casualties. All of the… people that didn't return," through a sigh Atkins Green said, "To see them get hurt or ultimately lose their lives and to know them, to have touched them, to have talked to them that's… an experience."

Now she's out of the Army, she's processing the experience and the wounds of her time in service.

"I have military sexual trauma as well," she said.

It's a lot to carry, but she's one of about 5,000 warriors and family members in Pennsylvania who are finding help with her hidden and visible wounds through the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Wounded Warriors lets us know we can do with our limitations; we can achieve anything we want to achieve regardless along with our limitations. As a matter of fact, wear them as a badge of honor, carry them with you," said Atkins Green.

Through peer support groups, adventure-based programs, and other services this non-profit supports those who fought for our freedom.

"Being able to come together with other women who have those shared experiences. It's lifesaving," said Atkins Green.

Since 2016, she's participated in wounded warrior classes, a zoo trip, and hiked Mount Washington. Wounded Warrior Project also makes sure that participants never pay a penny for wounded warrior programs.

"I went hiking in Mt Washington which was fantastic with this wonderful group of women, and it was extremely challenging," Atkins Green said.

The non-profit understands accommodating their warriors' injuries too.

"Adaptive bikes that I can ride. My arms and my wrists may be a little weak. So adaptive services, so that I can participate with the group just like anybody else can," said Atkins Green.

According to a study by Wounded Warrior, seven in ten warriors said they lack companionship. Another study by them also found about 76% of US service members who were wounded while serving in the military on or after 9-11, experienced post-traumatic stress disorder.

Shawn Seguin oversees the Wounded Warrior Pittsburgh Alumni Network.

"We have 250,000 registered members at the moment," he explained. "That includes warriors and their family support members and caregivers."

As a military veteran too, he said he knows how connection helps combat PTSD and other wounds of war.

"When we're able to engage that level and have that shared background and common history, they're now able to step out beyond what they normally would," said Seguin.

Now Atkins Green is moving up through a Wounded Warrior leadership course and Peer Leadership course.

"Now I get to help warriors as they come out, do their transition, solve their problems, whatever it is that they need. I get to be there," she said.

It's warriors, carrying each other forward after leaving the military in Pennsylvania and beyond.

"That's what they're here for, they don't forget us," she said. "They come back and they get us. Those post 9-11 veterans, they get us, and they carry us through."

