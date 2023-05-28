KD Sunday Spotlight: The Ride for Homeless Vets gears up for 16th annual ride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we're highlighting a non-profit organization that gives hope to veterans who are experiencing homelessness or need some assistance.

Thousands of dollars are raised during a long, scenic motorcycle ride in the Alle-Kiski Valley every summer.

The Ride For Homeless Vets keeps growing and more riders want to join the fight for veterans right here in our area.

Thomas Grates' family has given four generations of service in the U.S. military.

"I was a combat engineer in the U.S. Army, my father was in the first infantry in Korea, and my son actually is in the National Guard Pennsylvania and my grandfather served in WWII," he said.

Grates founded the ride nearly 20 years ago and he was inspired by his father, who was commander of the Tarentum VFW and was in charge of its homeless veterans fund.

"I was just amazed that there was such a thing that those two words would be put together so I talked to my Dad, asked him what he did and he said they donated $50 a month and I said give me that $50 a month, give me that $600 and I'll turn it into $3,000 and that's how the ride started," Grates recalled.

Now, he is revving up for his nonprofit organization's 16th ride.

On Sunday, June 11, up to 1,400 people are expected to take part and motorcycles will roar through the Alle-Kiski Valley.

"It's a 112-mile ride, and we stop at American Legions and VFWs, only three, it's what we call an old-school poker run where you draw a card at every stop, and you form your poker hand and go from there," Grates explained.

Riders will start at the VFW in Natrona Heights, then in Harrison Township, to the Saxonburg VFW, then the West Sunbury American Legion, the Ford City VFW, and then back to Natrona Heights. All along the way, there will be live music, food, and prizes.

The money raised is donated to Shepherd's Heart Fellowship and Veterans Home in Pittsburgh's uptown neighborhood.

"We've supplied computers, we've painted the whole veterans center, carpeted the veterans center, put new air conditioning in the veterans' center so there's a lot of really good stuff that's happened," Grates said.

Shepherd's Heart helps veterans experiencing homelessness and may have PTSD, substance abuse issues, mental illness, and those who are disabled. They provide outreach to those veterans through case management, transitional housing, and resources.

"Father Mike himself, they have a group, and they go up underneath the bridges and everything, they go out, they're really the heroes of this whole thing, we're just kind of support," said Grates.

The Ride for Homeless Vets gets bigger and bigger every year and so far it has raised more than $350,000.

For Grates, it's all about awareness.

"To get people aware that there are veterans out on the street and there are veterans that need support, that need help with mental health issues," he said. "I myself suffer."

Even though a lot of hard work goes into planning the long drive, it's worth it to him as it gives hope to those who have served our country.

"One of my most prized possessions is a keychain that the homeless veterans on the floor actually pitched in their money to buy me a Harley Davidson keychain that I keep on my desk at work, hanging there, to kind of remind me," he said.

We met Grates at the Three Rivers Harley Davidson in Shaler, which is one of many local businesses that sponsor the fundraiser. He said he's thankful for all the support from the community.

"Really it's a community effort, we try and hold our so when you show up that day, you are a part of it, you feel ownership, you feel like you belong and there's a great comrade that day and that's the biggest thing I think makes our ride so special above everything else," Grates said.

He says, together, they ride - to fight our nation's heroes and leave no veteran behind.

"I say reach out, there are things out there to help, you just got to look for it, you got to take that step, you got to face your demons, but there is help, there is a place you can reach out, the VA center, homeless shelters, there are people that are willing to help you," Grates said.

You can pre-register for the ride up until June 1 or donate to the non-profit on the Ride for Homeless Vets website at this link.