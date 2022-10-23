KD Sunday Spotlight: 'The Chill Project' helps students destress

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Many students are facing pressure at home and in school, but a local program helps them feel at peace in the classroom.

Allegheny Health Network created "The Chill Project," and now it's expanding across the region.

"The tree is such a great place to decompress after having a hard day," said eighth grader Kiera Pierre. "I love that tree."

Pierre likes to escape to a Chill Room in Baldwin High School. Some days she's nestled inside a tree trunk or sitting comfortably on the massage chair. She can also cozy up near the fireplace or listen to the serene sounds of the water fountain.

Each special spot has the same goal: to relax the students' mind, body and soul.

"If you're having a problem at home and coming to school, it's not helping," said Pierre. "Sometimes whenever you just can't take it anymore, I come in here to decompress and get all of that out."

Pierre said a lot of pressure stems from social media.

"We're always focused on what people are saying about us online, and that's just causing us to be very insecure about ourselves," said Pierre. "Most of the time, people come in here because someone is making fun of them."

"It's just the pressures of peer pressure, school pressures, family pressures, work pressures, academic pressures, the sports pressures," said Jeannette Baur, The Chill Project's lead therapist.

Baur said mental health issues among students continue to grow, leading to behavioral problems, poor grades, depression and even suicide.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 20% of high school students reported serious thoughts of suicide and 9% attempted suicide in 2019.

"I don't think that society as a whole understands the pressures children are under on a day-to-day basis," said Baur. "Having a Chill Room allows the students to come in, find center, ground themselves, so that they can face those challenges with a much healthier outlook."

And they don't do it alone. AHN's behavioral health educator Taylor Kyle supports the students.

"I want students to feel safe first, and I want students to feel heard," said Kyle. "And then giving them coping skills or maybe talking them through some things to give them the opportunity to take a break and kind of reset, so they can go back about their day."

Kyle also teaches students and staff mindfulness-based exercises to react in stressful situations.

Baur said in September, nearly 200 students used the chill room, and dozens met with her one-on-one in the school-based outpatient therapy.

"It helps with a lack of transportation," said Baur. "A lot of our families can't get to afterschool appointments. It helps with the students being able to participate in those afterschool activities, it helps with they can focus better in their classroom."

Baur said The Chill Project is in 30 schools, and the new "Chill Mobile" is about to hit the road to visit districts that don't have the program.

Pierre believes every school would benefit from having a room like this.

"Every time that I leave this room, I feel a sense of calmness," said Pierre. "Like what Ms. Jeannette said, 'empowered' after I leave. I feel amazing after I leave."

Not just because of the environment, but the people in it.

"Ms. Taylor is a great teacher, and she is a gem," said Pierre. "If you ever sat down and talked to her and met her, she is one of the best teachers I'm ever going to have, and that's why I love this room. She brings all the beauty to this room."

And for many students, all it takes is 15 minutes inside the Chill Room to change their whole day.

The Chill Project has expanded its program into Washington and Erie counties. Some students even created a "Chill Club" where they connect and work together to cope with their stress and anxiety.

More information on the program can be found on AHN's website.