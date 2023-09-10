KD Sunday Spotlight: Team 412 giving young athletes a fighting chance inside and outside the ring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Team 412 is coaching kids and young adults inside and outside the boxing ring.

We were the first to do a story on Team 412 in 2021 and this week, we highlighted the nonprofit on Sunday Spotlight.

Young fighters put on their gloves and train in the ring twice a day inside 3rd Avenue Boxing Gym in Downtown Pittsburgh, the most successful in the history of Pittsburgh boxing.

James Hoy is the head coach of Team 412. The nonprofit is made up of nearly 40 fighters, ranging in age from 8 to 22, from all over the city.

"I get the kids who are usually overlooked, kids who are bullied, and kids who are shy and then I get them for two years and you better leave them alone, okay? You better leave them alone!" said Coach Hoy.

Team 412, which is also called Pittsburgh National Youth Boxing, has all volunteer coaches who are dedicated to giving kids a fighting chance. They teach them more than just how to hold their own in a boxing match.

"It builds confidence, and more so it builds self-control, a lot of our kids come to us with anger issues, and they want to control that anger. This is a healthy outlet for that...It's amazing kids who get in trouble and sometimes fight in school, once they get involved here, that goes away," Coach Hoy said.

The young boxers get to compete at the national level.

Coach Hoy puts gloves on to train Gea Fultz, better known as 'Peanut Brittle.' She was the first girl to come to their gym. The high school freshman just won the USA Boxing national women's championship in Toledo, Ohio.

"To me, it just means that I can do big things for myself, like with a team and even if I don't feel 100% about the things I do, I know that I can do something for myself," Fultz said.

Trinity Burke is a two-time national champion. The 21-year-old has qualified for the Olympic trials for a chance to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"At first it was kind of unbelievable and then when I got over it, it was nice, it was like I just got to keep working harder," Burke said.

17-year-old Michael James who they call "Spoonie" is also a two-time national champion.

Mikey Barroso, nicknamed "Beanie", started boxing here when he was in 7th grade, now he has a love for coaching. He said they look after one another inside and outside the ring.

"We're like a family, like whoever comes in the door, whether they're new or not, we are going to treat the same way everybody gets treated, there's no special treatment between any of us," Barroso said.

"They're like the best thing that's happened to me because it's like the past few months have been really bad practices just me and my mental, but they just help me through it and look where I'm at," Fultz said.

When they're down and out in life, instead of throwing in the towel, they'll knock out any obstacle.

"It definitely will mature you, teach you a lot of discipline for me personally it kind of helped me out because I was in the middle of middle school and stuff and playing around but it definitely helped out a lot. It's always something to back up on, no matter if you're going through something, you can always come to the gym," said Barroso.

Coach Hoy tells them to set realistic boxing goals when they walk through the gym's doors and go after them.

Every jab and uppercut keeps them in the gym, and off the streets.

"I love coming here every day and it's as much therapy for me as it is for the rest of them," Coach Hoy said.

Team 412 relies on financial donations, and they don't receive funds from the city.

They need all the support they can get, so kids can throw their hat in the ring and change their lives for the better.

"We tell our kids all the time, that boxing makes you tough. Work makes you a man or a woman, so we don't want anyone to grow up to be boxers, we want people to grow up to be reporters, cameramen, teachers, coaches, that's what we want for our kids," said Coach Hoy.

They appreciate any donation or show of support, learn how to donate on Team 412's website.

Team 412 works out at the 3rd Avenue boxing gym on 3rd Avenue and Ross Street from 4 to 6 p.m. Stop by or reach out to the nonprofit if you want to join the team.

This year, Team 412 has won championship belts in fights in Altoona and Scranton, and also in Long Branch, New Jersey, and at the Fight With The Irish in Dubois. Other trips this year will include the Carolina Gloves and the Puerto Rican Bout in Jersey City.

