KD Sunday Spotlight: South Hills Interfaith Movement tackles problems in the community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Neighbors helping neighbors - that's what the South Hills Interfaith Movement has been doing since 1968.

SHIM helps South Hills residents in poverty, single parents, seniors, refugees, and others in need.

The non-profit helped more than 8,000 people in 2022.

SHIM offers a variety of services, including free food to thousands of people a month through their food pantries in Bethel Park, Whitehall, and Baldwin. Lately, they've seen an increase in families visiting the pantries.

They also have a financial wellness program to provide emergency funding to neighbors in crisis as well as teach financial literacy.

Development and Communications Director Seth Durbin said their goal is to help families become self-sufficient and thrive in the community.

The organization also offers youth education and family support.

SHIM has its "March to Sack Hunger" campaign coming up next month as a way to address food insecurity.

