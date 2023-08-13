KD Sunday Spotlight: Ronald McDonald House keeping local families close in time of need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, a charity is being highlighted for providing a way for families to stay close to their children receiving medical care in the hospital.

The CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown gave us a tour of the Pittsburgh House to show how they're always finding new ways to be a comfort to families in their time of need.

This is a home away from home for families when their children are in the hospital or going through treatment.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown provide a comfortable bed, warm meals, and lots of love.

Chief Executive Officer Eleanor Reigel has worked in pediatrics for many years.

"It is close and dear to my heart, pediatrics is unique in many ways. Having a sick child brings many stresses to families and I feel that each and every day the charity makes a difference, a significant impact for mom and dad, grandparents, the siblings," Reigel said.

The Pittsburgh House opened its doors in the city's Shadyside neighborhood in 1979. It's now located in Lawrenceville, conveniently connected to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

It has 74 apartments where families can recharge after spending long hours in the hospital.

"It's just so comforting, they don't have to worry about that aspect, they can come here and rest and be ready for the next day whatever that day may bring for them and their family," Reigel said.

They also make sure guests are well-fed. Reigel said last year they provided more than 700 meals, which are donated or cooked right in their kitchen.

Whipping up comforting dishes is rewarding for volunteers. Last week, several pediatric intensive care unit nurses from Children's Hospital were cooking meals for families.

"It's really nice to kind of connect with them outside of the unit because the ICU is obviously very intense and busy. We know how exhausted they might be and they're always giving to their children and forgetting to take care of themselves so it's a nice reminder to tell them to come get a warm meal before they start their day and give back to them," said Christina Jockel, the PICU programmatic nurse specialist at UPMC Children's Hospital.

RMHC has added a few special spaces in the house. Children and siblings can choose a toy from the toy forest. Teenagers can relax, play games and listen to music in the teen lounge. Families can enjoy a beautiful view of the city on the rooftop deck.

Every day, Reigel finds magic in the house, including celebrity visits, donations and Amazon packages, and special connections thanks to the staff and volunteers.

"The impact that we make is significant. You see that when you're walking through the house and the smiles. Even though folks may be having a rough day, the staff always are there to support them in whatever their needs are," she said.

RMHC Pittsburgh also has a "Care Mobile."

They partner with Children's Hospital to bring free medical services right to communities.

"It's really special that we can go out into the community to provide that care for children that may not receive it otherwise," Reigel said.

In 2018, they merged with the RMHC house in Morgantown, which is across the parking lot from WVU Medicine Children's Hospital. It's being renovated to go from 16 bedrooms to 27.

That's why 'built with love' will be the theme for this year's Red Shoe Ball on November 11th to celebrate what they're constructing and what they've built.

Ronald McDonald House Pittsburgh will celebrate 45 years next year.

"We are very blessed in many ways to have a community whether its individuals, corporations, foundations really support what we do on a day-to-day basis," Reigel said.

Guests are asked to make a $20 contribution per night, but no family is turned away.

Their mission is to provide a space to keep families together during a difficult time and near the medical care they need, but Reigel says it's so much more than that.

"So that mom and dad, grandparents can focus on their child. It's so important and I'm very fortunate to be a part of a team that makes that happen," she said.

The 2023 Red Shoe Ball will be held at the Carnegie Science Center on the night of November 11th. You can purchase tickets, donate to the auction or become a sponsor.

There are several volunteer opportunities with Ronald McDonald House Pittsburgh. You can cook meals, collect aluminum tabs for their pull tab program, or you can turn your passion into a fundraiser event, which they call projects of passion or pops. Contributions can be made on the charity's website. Meals and items from their wish list can also be donated.

