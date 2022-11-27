Watch CBS News
KD Sunday Spotlight: Robin's Home helps female veterans in their time of need

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we end our veteran series at Robin's Home in Butler. 

The house on East Pearl Street provides housing and services to female veterans and their children in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties.  

Founder Mary Chitwood is an Army veteran and she said she opened the home in 2019 and named it in honor of her friend Robin.

She also served in the Army and was deployed during Desert Storm.

She passed away in 2017 after medical complications. 

Chitwood said women veterans are the fastest-growing population in the military to experience homelessness, and she wants to prevent that from happening. 

While the vets live at the home, they can use the services which include case management, financial literacy, workforce development, and child services. 

The newest program focuses on veterans in recovery. 

They meet every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the house. 

Chitwood just opened Robin's Home Thrift Store and Donation Center on South Main Street in Butler.

Proceeds will towards the house and veteran resources. 

Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening on December 16th.

For more ways on how to donate or volunteer, go to their website at this link.

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor.

November 27, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

