KD Sunday Spotlight: Reading Is Fundamental Pittsburgh brings a love of reading to local students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - March is National Reading Month and every Tuesday at Pittsburgh Weil Elementary the entire second-grade class gathers with their "reading buddies."

They read for one hour and do literacy-based activities intending to learn to love to read.

Second grader, Kaleah Henson said she's a shy person, but her reading buddy helped her learn to read out loud confidently.

"Her name is Miss Cindy and she's the best, and she's nice and she's kind, and she helps me with words that I don't know," said Henson.

Through the non-profit Reading is Fundamental Pittsburgh volunteers change kids' lives through this program.

"I love reading, it's the best, and I could learn new words," Henson said.

The Everybody Wins program matches volunteers with the same child for the whole school year. Each time students get to read, for fun. The one-on-one time builds bonds and closes reading gaps, at young ages.

"I have like chapter books, and I get to know all the words, I just sound them out," Henson said.

If you don't believe us, just ask the other students.

"It's supposed to help you read more words and get all the way into chapter books and then you can become like a librarian or something," Second grader, Makari Thomas said "I have really used a whole bunch of words and I love reading. Yeah!"

Weil Elementary student, Azari Agillian said reading is, "Really good for your brain and you get to learn more words. It makes you smarter."

Student, Lee Ajward added, "I can read chapter books and sometimes I read to my baby sister."

Florri Ladov is the non-profit's executive director. She said the Everybody Wins Program is "one of the few mentoring programs that's really proved to make a difference in the children's lives."

She said this program increases attendance; improves reading scores; and makes more children want to read aloud in class too.

R.I.F Pittsburgh focuses on going to low-income communities including areas of Wilkinsburg, East Liberty, Homewood, the Hill District, North Side, and South Side of Pittsburgh.

"That's for three reasons: limited access to books, limited exposure to vocabulary, and fewer opportunities for read-aloud," said Ladov.

Reading is Fundamental provides children with the resources, motivation, and opportunities. This past year it distributed more than 84,000 books to more than 15,000 children and families.

"When our team members walk in with their RIF t-shirts on, you hear the kids yelling 'yay, RIF's here today!'" Ladov said.

Kyle Fahsel used to teach 7th-grade English before joining RIF Pittsburgh.

"I think for all involved, it really is the highlight of their week," Fahsel said. "Kindergarten through third grade is the key learning to read years."

He told us everybody wins with this reading buddy program.

"Our volunteers win because they get a really meaningful opportunity to work with young people and make a difference," Fashel said.

Everybody Wins retains about 75 percent of their reading mentors. This non-profit shows reading will shape your dreams while taking kids on a reading adventure to success.

The Everybody Wins program isn't the only RIF Pittsburgh program. The Books for Kids program goes into schools three times a year, with reading celebrations and children get to pick out a book, to take home for free.

The Story Mobile Program is a library on wheels that serves little ones at Pre-K and kindergarten.

RIF's other mentoring program busses kids to the mentors in their workspaces. Those environments are new for kids to see and learn about in professional settings.

If you'd like to help RIF Pittsburgh you can host a book fair, volunteer as a reading buddy, and you can donate online at this link.

