KD Sunday Spotlight: Putting in the work to help make dreams come true

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Off of Walnut Street in McKeesport, a small but mighty team makes dreams come true in our neighborhood and across the country.

We're talking about Jamie's Dream Team.

Jamie Ward is the founder of the non-profit which grants dreams to individuals with life-threatening and terminal conditions, or anyone who's suffering from a serious medical need.

Ward said she does this work "because these families deserve it. They truly deserve it."

She also gave us some examples.

"Well say Addison for example, she is going through a second relapse of cancer and we're going to send her to Hawaii," Ward said.

Ward said she understands the situations these families experience because she was born with V.A.T.E.R. syndrome. It's affected many parts of her body, and that means she's had more than forty-five major surgeries since birth, still undergoes treatment, and she's only in her 30s.

"I've been in the hospital, and I've said, you know what, I'll be right back. They're like you can't just leave, I'm like 'yeah I have to go, I have to help them," said Ward.

Mid-appointment she's focusing on bringing joy to others. Ward said she knows how important it is to feel free from concerns even if just for a moment.

"They all mean so much to us and like Kim said, we don't have work hours and these kids are not just a number to us," Ward said. "These are not a paycheck to us. They are literally our heart and soul."

Kim refers to her Dream Coordinator, Kim Turner.

Turner said the non-profit has granted over 30,000 dreams since it started in 2005.

"It is the most rewarding thing ever, just to be able to take these people away from the treatments, like she said the doctor's appointments, the surgeries," said Turner.

To get a dream you must apply, the application is then vetted, and if it's accepted, Jamie's Dream Team jumps into action and they meet the recipient to tailor their wish just to them.

We asked Turner how is it racing against the clock to accomplish all of these dreams.

"An adrenaline rush," she replied. "That's what that it is. It's getting it done ASAP because unfortunately, a lot of these people, time is of the essence."

Medical dreams are a big priority to the team, but they also help those with disability, trauma, or who experience catastrophic events.

Last weekend, volunteers for the organization helped find Kayla Durler, a missing girl with Down syndrome. Turner said,

"It's all about everybody, everybody that needs us," she said.

From setting up Disney trips and tropical vacations to helping the food insecure and more, Jamie's Dream Team is a sliver of hope for hundreds when their life seems darkest.

"We are proud to be from Pittsburgh because Pittsburgh is so generous and so kind and always willing to jump in," Ward said.

Jamie's Dream Team has more than fifty volunteers and budgets about $500,000 a year, to make dreams come true, but it's always looking for more volunteers and donations. If you're interested in connecting with them, you can go to their website at this link.

If you would like to see an organization highlighted in KDKA's Sunday Spotlight segment, send Megan Shinn an email at mshinn@kdka.com!