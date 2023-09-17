KD Sunday Spotlight: Painting second chances for rescue animals with Paws Across Pittsburgh

TARENTUM (KDKA) - A local artist is bringing life to Paws Across Pittsburgh's home where pets are welcomed and shown love for the first time.

Paws Across Pittsburgh is a foster-based animal rescue that has saved thousands of cats and dogs since it became a nonprofit in 2016.

They say you can't buy happiness, but you can adopt it or foster it.

"It's just a great feeling that you're helping, you're making a huge difference in this dog's life, and we pull a lot of dogs that are on the euthanasia list so if they don't come, they're likely getting put down," said Jackie Armour, president and founder of Paws Across Pittsburgh.

Paws Across Pittsburgh has 100 loving foster homes for dogs and cats.

With cans of spray paint and a lot of talent, artist Sean Coffey is working his tail off to bring more attention to their mission.

He's donating his time to create four murals on the exterior of the rescue facility in Tarentum.

"Before they couldn't really tell that this building is here, so now when they come up, it should be bright, it should be colorful, it should be welcoming, there's a sign that they actually know where the location is now," Coffey said.

He owns the Coffey Shop, a creative studio in Penn Hills.

Armour saw Coffey's work and was blown away.

"We thought how great that would be to have some of our dogs on there, have our logo on there, have something that was bright and welcoming to our new dogs and new fosters," she said.

Coffey took a break to play with their seven new adorable puppies who are named after movie stars like Sam Elliott and Clint Eastwood.

The rescue has about 75 doggies and 60 kitties in foster homes.

On one side of the building, Coffey painted portraits of their favorite furry friends and on the other side, he's creating an eye-catching scene to welcome and say goodbye to animals that will never be forgotten again.

"To the pets that come in every Sunday that they rescue so when they do show up, they have something that's colorful, that's playful for them to see," Coffey said.

On the back of the building, Coffey will spray paint a rainbow, which will represent the rainbow bridge.

"As they bring different pets here that end up passing on, they'll take their tags and hang them on each of the colors so the rainbow will eventually be covered in tags that will gleam and shine in the sun," said Coffey.

The rescue always needs more volunteers and fosters.

Armour says you might keep your first foster, but keeping a homeless pet safe and healthy is worth it every time.

"It's just amazing, they get these dogs, a lot of them are not in great health. A lot of them are undersocialized, and have a lot of different needs. They work with them, and they see them blossom and just how great they can be. And the improvement is just, it's you are working with that dog in your home and them being around your dog and your family and it's just, it's so rewarding," Armour said.

The non-profit has a number of programs. The first is called SAFE, which stands for the short-term animal foster emergency program. They will care for a pet when their owner is in the hospital.

Their lifetime veterinarian support program called LOVS covers vet bills for pets with medical conditions.

Their newest program is the Senior Paws for Seniors!

"We send them with some supplies, and we help with vet bills and things like that. Trying to take some time with the seniors it's that financial piece that holds people back a little bit from adopting and we don't want that to be a hindrance," Armour said.

While they focus on giving animals a new leash on life, their facility looks quite fetching.

It will take Coffey about 80 to 90 hours to finish the murals.

"It feels good, I grew up with a lot of my family members who are involved in rescues across Pennsylvania and different parts of the country so when I had the opportunity to help them it really wasn't much of a question," Coffey said.

Paws Across Pittsburgh relies on donations.

"It takes a lot of donations to keep all that going, we've brought 675 dogs through so far this year, and I think we've helped about 300 cats," Armour said.

And with more help, the more felines and canines they can save and bring here to get a second chance in foster homes until they find their fur-ever homes.

"They ae already in a home. We know if they're house trained, they're good with cats, they're good with kids, things like that, and then our fosters start the training process, so you get a little head start and you know they've already been in a home," said Armour.

If you'd like to help Paws Across Pittsburgh, you can make a donation, volunteer, foster, or adopt a cat or dog!

There are so many beautiful pets waiting to find their new family. You can see photos and learn more about each animal on Paws' website.

