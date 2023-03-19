KD Sunday Spotlight: Open Field provides kids with a chance to score on and off the pitch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Open Field is playing soccer for a purpose.

The Pittsburgh non-profit provides refugee and immigrant youth a chance to score a goal on the pitch and in life.

Founder and CEO Justin Forzano is making a global impact from Cameroon, Africa, to Pittsburgh.

He started the organization in Africa in 2010 and then brought it to Pittsburgh in 2019.

Forzano said that everyone is welcome to join, and they have a youth league and recently started a college one.

Forzano's goal is to provide marginalized communities with opportunities and skills to succeed.

He said they teach children skills on and off the field such as physical activity, emotional and social learning, leadership, and academic achievement.

It also allows the kids to feel a sense of belonging and home in Pittsburgh.

They hope to make a global impact by focusing on health, education, gender equality, and employment.

You can sign up to play or volunteer at this link.