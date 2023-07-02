KD Sunday Spotlight: North Hills Community Outreach provides support for families in need

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we're highlighting a wonderful organization that provides food, supplies, and free support services to families who are in a tough spot.

North Hills Community Outreach is there for thousands of people in 50 communities in northern Allegheny County.

School's out for summer, which means kids aren't thinking about homework and tests, but North Hills Community Outreach is hard at work filling their shelves with donated school supplies.

"We'll be collecting these throughout the summer and then August right before school starts, we'll hold distributions at each of our three offices," said Jeff Geissler, Communications Coordinator for NHCO.

Kids will pick out a book bag and pack it with learning essentials worth more than $100. Last year, 900 children were stocked up for the classroom.

"Last year was our biggest year, and there's no doubt in talking with some of the parents that inflation was a huge factor. So, it's definitely growing, the need is definitely growing," Geissler said.

The back-to-school collection is one of the non-profit organization's seven "Sharing Projects" throughout the year.

Geissler said these give people an opportunity to assist their neighbors in need in northern Allegheny County.

"My favorite one is definitely the toy collection around Christmas time, this room gets packed with super fun toys, toys that make interesting sounds. It gets totally, totally packed our sharing partner, Vicki, she calls herself Mrs. Claus," he said.

NHCO has food pantries at their offices in Hampton, Millvale, and Avalon.

They also have a garden where they grow 5,000 pounds of fresh produce.

NHCO's director of programs and services, Jackie Boggs, said donations allow them to be just a phone call away for people struggling to keep snacks in their pantry and food on their table.

"We do see donations go down over the summer because a lot of our school groups, boy scouts, girl scouts, all of those things, they're not collecting during this time because everyone is on vacation, so donations are always helpful. Some of the standard things we always need are cereal, peanut butter, those types of things," Boggs said.

Their dedication doesn't stop there. NHCO has 20 programs and services. The organization's Executive Director, Tom Baker, calls them all inspiring. From assisting older adults and providing transportation to preparing taxes for free and paying bills.

"We don't want anyone to be living in hardship, poverty, or crisis. That's what we're all about, we don't want anyone to be cold, hungry, or alone so that's what we're striving to do every day as an organization and truly as people helping people together, that's what our organization is all about," Baker said.

Baker and Boggs said their most intensive program, the Pathways Program, can be a life changer.

"Our Pathways Program I think is the one that is the most supportive it is a case manager working with a family one on one, helping them connect to other resources, apply for benefits, helping the budget, maybe we help them save then connecting them with our other NHCO programs," Boggs said.

NHCO started helping people get back on their feet in 1987 after faith and community leaders came together to help in the aftermath of devastating flooding in the North Hills.

Their mission continues thanks to generous individuals, and partners, like St. Paul's United Methodist Church, other places of worship and organizations, along with their big-hearted staff and many volunteers.

"We staff up to 30 but we couldn't do it without the generosity and the kindness of our thousand-plus volunteers that serve and give back in such an impactful way every year," Baker said.

It's all about people helping people so there is hope when it feels like there's nowhere to turn.

"We'd love to help you in any single way, we do it with kindness, dignity, and respect, that's really what our organization is all about. We really want to be here for you in your good times, your toughest times, we're here 365 days a year to make sure that there's support for the community," said Baker.

Donations of school supplies will be accepted through August 6 and food anytime.

You can order items from their Amazon Wishlist or bring donations to one of their three locations.

The food pantry drives happen a few times a month at each location.

If you need help or want to go to distributions this Summer, reach out to North Hills Community Outreach to learn the requirements and sign up with them.

They have fundraising events coming up and many volunteer opportunities.

You can get all of that information on their website at this link.

If you would like to see an organization highlighted in KDKA'S Sunday Spotlight segment, send Jessica Guay an email at jguay@kdka.com