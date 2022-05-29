KD Sunday Spotlight: Mental health, young athletes, and the coach helping the next generation

Watch the full interview with Becky above.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we're highlighting mental health among young athletes in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The NCAA just released a study showing (Read here) mental exhaustion, anxiety and depression remain about twice as high as pre-pandemic levels among college athletes.

Also, less than half said they would feel comfortable seeking support.

At Bethel Park High School, the girls' lacrosse coaches are always raising awareness and reducing the stigma.

Head Coach Becky Luzier says these young athletes face a lot of pressure on and off the field.

She and the other coaches want the team to know that they are there to support them at all times.

The coaches met with the athletes to talk about the signs and symptoms of mental health issues and how to seek treatment.

This also comes after reports show five college athletes have committed suicide since March, including former South Fayette softball star Lauren Bernett.

The team also had a game to honor and educate others about the One Love Foundation.

The national organization was created in memory of former lacrosse player Yeardley Love who was killed by her boyfriend.

The founder hopes to help end relationship abuse.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are several organizations waiting to help including UpStreet, Family Links, Pittsburgh Mercy, AHN's center for traumatic stress, Steel Smiling, and more.