KD Sunday Spotlight: 'Lulu's Free Store' founded by young star in Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, a young star from Washington, Pennsylvania is helping her community shine bright!

Grace Reid-Vensel, 17, created Lulu's Free Store when she was 16 years old.

Reid-Vensel said she started an initiative at her school, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, where she and other students cleaned out their closets and donated clothing and other goods.

Then, she held her first free store holiday event where students were allowed to shop for themselves and their loved ones. The need motivated Reid-Vensel to take her idea out into the community to create a dignified, inclusive, and free shopping experience for all.

Reid-Vensel holds outdoor events across the region to reach people in different neighborhoods from Washington to Pittsburgh.

Children and adults can choose from a variety of items such as clothing and hygiene products. She also created care packages for children in foster care.

Reid-Vensel hopes to expand even further and create a pop-up boutique to travel throughout western Pa. and beyond.

This fall, Reid-Vensel will attend Washington and Jefferson College to major in political science, economics, and philosophy and carry out her mission at Lulu's Free Store.

She also hopes to encourage other young people to help and give back to make a difference in the world.

There are 8 events coming up this summer. For more information on how you can receive help or donate, go to her website at this link!