KD Sunday Spotlight: KidsVoice helping children in foster care soar and succeed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When a child is abused or neglected and enters the child welfare system in Allegheny County's Juvenile Court, it often means being removed from their home.

"It's a time where the youth, they're scared, they're coming into a system they don't know. It may be a new school, a new place to live, and they're not with their parents and they're worried about their parents," said Scott Hollander, executive director of KidsVoice.

But KidsVoice always shows up for them. The 501c3 nonprofit has a staff of almost 80 people who stand up for kids in the courtroom, in the classroom, and in the community because its staff and volunteers believe every child deserves to have their voices heard.

"These are children who are already involved with CYF and then we come in and we provide them with a team of lawyers, and social service professionals who work together on each child's case," Hollander said.

Every year, they provide a voice of hope for around 2,500 children and young adults who have aged out of foster care.

Hollander said the first step is building trust with a child and making sure they get into a safe home.

"They've probably a lot of people in their lives, there are case workers, there are judges, there are therapists, maybe police sometimes, and we just want to be a source they know is just for them. We're just here advocating for them and developing that rapport and that trust, and then being able to move forward and try to get them to safety," he said.

Every child's story is unique. Hollander said they advocate for them beyond their cases in the child welfare-foster care system.

"Just to address what their needs are, and once we have them then we can address any of their needs whether there are developmental delays. Are there educational problems that we can advocate for in school? Do they need behavioral health support because of the trauma they've been exposed to?" said Hollander.

Kites for Kids at the Carnegie Science Center is the nonprofit's signature awareness event in May. Their clients decorate kites to symbolize their potential to soar then they anonymously have a fun day and get to see the community supporting them.

Taste of Sewickley is an all-volunteer annual event in September. Amateur chefs prepare a gourmet meal and raise thousands of dollars.

Some Pittsburgh Steelers have kicked off efforts to raise money and show support for KidsVoice, including Minkah Fitzpatrick. He handed out bikes at an event to kids two years ago.

Steeler Cole Holcomb raised donations for every team sack through his sack-tober pledge campaign last month.

"It makes them feel special because they don't have what a lot of people in Pittsburgh have but a lot of youth in Pittsburgh don't have a Steeler in their corner," Hollander said.

Hollander said once kids enter their teenage years, their team tackles their goals for the future and helps them make a successful transition into adulthood.

Even after their cases close, they work with clients through age 25.

"We'll address housing problems, they may have disabilities and need a place to live or social security, or just whatever it may be, we might need to expunge a juvenile court record so they can apply to a job without a criminal history or do a whole variety of things along those lines," Hollander said.

For those who have become parents, the nonprofit stays with them until age 30, so their children aren't removed from their homes.

They've helped more than 150 kids in that program, which is fairly new.

You can give children a voice. Give Big Pittsburgh is on Giving Tuesday following Thanksgiving. It's a 24-hour, online fundraiser for local nonprofits.

Contributions can help KidsVoice unlock up to $25,000 in matching funds so they can continue their important work and create new programs.

"It's really about trying to be supportive of them and giving them guidance and maybe just the idea that they could be hopeful about their futures in some way... and what are the things that they want to do and have someone who can empower them to do that. If they haven't received what they need in school in terms of their special education like during COVID, we'll go fight to get that for them.

In December 2022, KidsVoice negotiated a settlement agreement with Pittsburgh Public Schools that benefited KidsVoice special education clients and other students in the district. PPS provided COVID Compensatory Services for every hour kids with IEP and 504 plans did not receive services during the pandemic.

No matter what obstacles children face, they want them to take flight, thrive, and succeed.

"It's why we do this work to try to make a difference, to try to protect children and make sure those who are looking at them aren't overlooking what their dreams are, not squashing their hopes, and to have someone to be able to succeed in the face all of this is wonderful but it also speaks to the resilience of children when you put things in place," Hollander said.

In addition to the staff, KidsVoice has volunteers and pro bono partners from local law firms and legal departments.

If you'd like to participate in Give Big Pittsburgh on Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, there's a website where donations can be made to KidsVoice anytime that day. You can also help by sharing the link on social media.

Visit KidsVoice's website to learn more about the organization.