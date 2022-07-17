Watch CBS News
KD Sunday Spotlight: Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week, on the KD Sunday Spotlight, we're highlighting a hidden disability - epilepsy.

Health experts said that 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime and it can happen at any age.

They also said it can affect a person's physical and behavioral health, and could even lead to death.

For the past 50 years, the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania has been raising awareness and helping people cope with the disorder.

They also have several programs including training school staff and employers and providing service dogs.

You can watch my full interview with President & CEO Peggy Beem-Jelley above!

For more about the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania, head to this link!

First published on July 17, 2022 / 8:46 AM

