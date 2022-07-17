KD Sunday Spotlight: Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week, on the KD Sunday Spotlight, we're highlighting a hidden disability - epilepsy.

Health experts said that 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime and it can happen at any age.

They also said it can affect a person's physical and behavioral health, and could even lead to death.

For the past 50 years, the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania has been raising awareness and helping people cope with the disorder.

They also have several programs including training school staff and employers and providing service dogs.

