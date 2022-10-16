KD Sunday Spotlight: Cribs For Kids helps babies sleep safely nationwide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is "Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month."

In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we're highlighting "Cribs For Kids" which has spent decades helping babies sleep safely nationwide.

Founder Judy Bannon said since 1998, Cribs For Kids has been teaching parents and caregivers safe sleep practices and providing portable cribs to families who can't afford them.

Bannon said they've been able to give more than 900,000 cribs to families and gained more than 1,800 partners in the U.S.

The non-profit organization has several programs and ways for you to get involved.

During October, they hold their "Breath Of Life Stroll" to raise awareness and honor infants who passed away from sleep-related incidents.

Bannon encourages everyone to join the stroll.

For more information and how to register, you can head to their website at this link!