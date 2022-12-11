KD Sunday Spotlight: CORE gives second chance at life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What better gift to give than a second chance at life? You can easily do that by becoming an organ donor.

In this week's Sunday Spotlight, Briana Smith shines a light on the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

CORE saves and heals lives through organ donation. Here's how they did that for two families, turning one of their most heartrending moments into hope.

