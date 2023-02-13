PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, Communicycle keeps people pedaling and prospering.

The non-profit organization provides a free bike to people who need it--from Allegheny to Beaver to Mercer counties.

But the founder said their mission goes beyond the bike.

Communicycle volunteers have disassembled and repaired thousands of bikes since 2011.

"My favorite part is whenever we tear down bikes because we save all the good stuff," said Donnie Taylor, who volunteers at this shop in Monaca with the Beaver County Rehabilitation Center.

He's just one of many students who enjoys getting his hands dirty and learning new skills.

"We recycle the rest of the bike, and it has value, and it keeps it out of the landfill," said Bill Wessel, who has been volunteering with the organization for five years.

Then, they bring the old donated bikes back to life.

Wessel teaches the students how to restore the bikes before they're wheeled away to their new owners.

"Last year, we gave out over 1,500 bikes in the county and beyond," said founder and executive director Lee Montanari. "We do that in three ways. We get people riding. We keep them riding and get them riding safely."

Montanari said they provide bikes and helmets to people in need, such as children who can't afford one or adults who have no transportation.

"We keep them riding by helping with repairs," said Montanari. "We keep them riding also by upgrading their sizes or when the bike is too far gone just be able to replace it."

Montanari said on Thursday nights, Communicyle tows a trailer into different neighborhoods to fix bikes and form friendships.

During the week, they're busy in the shops in Monaca, Aliquippa, Midland, and East Liverpool.

And throughout the months, they have distribution events giving many the gift of freedom and fun.

They said all of this work is worth it.

"The biggest part I enjoy - when there [are] little kids, usually little girls, and they'll come up and pick a bike, and they get on their bike and they get the biggest smile on their face and they're riding around," said Wessel.

"I know when I was a kid my bike was my best possession that I had," said Eric Prinkey, who is the Mosaic Community Church pastor. "So, these kids all have bikes because of lee. It offers hope and builds community amongst kids who otherwise wouldn't have it."

Meanwhile, Montanari said these bikes are their vehicle to set relationships in motion.

"Our real purpose is community connections," said Montanari. "The bike is the way we get into communities. We get to connect with those folks, hear those stories, talk to them, and sometimes find other ways to help them."

They switch gears to help guide people down the right path.

"My end goal is to see community connections still growing," said Montanari. "I want to see this life on past those of us who started it and do it, and we just keep helping the community. There's not a number part to it - it's one more kid, one more bike, one more connection."

They hope volunteers continue this cycle, and the riders pay or pedal it forward.

Montanari is currently looking for new building locations to work in, store bikes and expand their reach.

You can also get involved by volunteering or donating. If you need a bike, you can request one and attend a distribution event.

Go to communicycle.org for more information.