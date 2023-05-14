KD Sunday Spotlight: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh builds lifelong bonds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we're shining a light on role models.

For nearly 60 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh has provided one-on-one mentoring to empower and enlighten children, especially those facing adversity.

Zaire Bridges and Chris Sinisi first met through the program in 2020. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Zaire Bridges and his big brother, Chris Sinisi, met for the first time on July 20, 2020, their Match Day. Since then, the pair has done so much and had a lot of fun.

"This is a scrapbook Chris made last Christmas, I think. And he gave it to me. It has all the stuff we've done," Bridges said.

It's filled with memories from Kennywood on Bridges' 11th birthday, playing disc golf, going pumpkin picking, ice skating, playing baseball and more.

But they say Kennywood was the best trip.

"Kennywood, we established trust right away," Sinisi said. "I think it's because I convinced him to go on the Phantom for his first time."

"That was probably one of the first outings we started getting closer," Bridges added. "He's someone I can open up to and talk to whenever I need to."

That's one of the main reasons Bridges joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters Sports Buddies program. CEO Becky Flaherty said they match an adult and child who love sports and they do activities at least twice a month.

"I was struggling in school and I was getting suspended and stuff," Bridges said. "My mom said I should join the program so I could have a male role model."

Flaherty says they serve children ages 6-13 in Allegheny, Greene and Washington counties. She says most of them have single parents or face challenges at home or in school.

"One of the things we know, for kids to thrive, they really need three positive adult relationship in their lives," Flaherty said.

Flaherty says their community and school-based programs help children improve their social, academic and behavioral skills.

They recently launched Big Siblings, which provides mentors in the LGBTQ community.

"We did that because we have noticed, especially working with our high school kids, that this is something that the youth are identifying with and wanting more support to deal with," Flaherty said.

Flaherty says they need mentors who are at least 21 years of age, specifically men.

"You don't have to have the perfect career or a certain amount of money," she said. "It really is about building that relationship. Kids just want someone who is there consistently and know they're going to show up."

Monthly interactions that change children's lives forever.

"It really stops kids from being out there, getting in trouble and stuff," Bridges said. "You're occupying their time. They have a lot to look forward [to] with activities and stuff."

As well as the adults' perspectives.

"Seeing someone with a different background, from a different city, and them opening up to me about what they're going through is rewarding to me and all the fun stuff we've done together," Sinisi said.

Most importantly, the relationships turn into life-long friendships.

Or in Bridges and Sinisi's case – a brotherhood.

"Because our bond is like tight and it's something, like, I don't think I could find with anybody else," Bridges said.

"I think the minimum requirement for the program is a one-year match, but I never looked at that as a timeline," Sinisi said. "It's just like, it went well from the start, pretty much, and I said, 'Okay, he's my little brother and that's how it's going to be forever.'"