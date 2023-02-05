KD Sunday Spotlight: Band Together Pittsburgh gives platform to musicians on autism spectrum

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The founders of Band Together Pittsburgh say they're using the power of music to unify people of all backgrounds.

Joe Hnath and Patrick Lah performed a rendition of "Young Blood" from Smokey Joe's Café at Steamworks Creative in Gibsonia, but with their own style.

"There are so many songs we've done together, me and Patrick. I'm just so happy that I'm with him and he's with me," Hnath said.

On stage under the lights, it's their time to shine.

"It's probably the best kind of feeling for me," Lah said.

Lah and Hnath are just two members of Band Together Pittsburgh. The organization gives people on the autism spectrum the platform to perform.

"There are all kinds of levels of performance," co-founder John Vento said. "We have some folks who are nonverbal who come to events, maybe they drum or they just have rhythm or whatever. It's just all about supporting each other in a nonjudgmental way."

John Vento and Ron Esser, whose son is on the spectrum, created the group in 2016. They have a variety of programs like open mic nights, drum circles, DJ training and a scholarship fund to give out lessons and instruments to those who can't afford them.

And of course, a fan favorite: live performances at various venues.

"To see people on the spectrum, living on the spectrum, to actually have the chance to let other people see how talented they are, that's fantastic," Esser said.

But the founders say there's more magic beyond the music.

"It's just all about the love and inclusiveness and support and we have fun," Vento said. "A lot of the folks involved that perform and are just coming to our different events, many of them don't even have any friends a few years ago."

But now these performers are center stage, producing a melody strong enough to harmonize a community.

"We get to make these connections and have more chemistry. I think it makes me more brave as a person to be open with more people," Hnath said.

"Being able to socialize with people who are like me -- I'm trying to set an example of how well you can perform despite a disability," Lah said.

They're improving as musicians but also teaching lessons of their own.

"Push forward, that's what I say. Just be yourself. Don't let anyone bring you down," Hnath said.

"You don't know until you try," performer Justin Capozzoli said. "Band Together is one of those things that was definitely worth to try. I don't know what my life would have been like now if I didn't take that leap."

If you want to see Pittsburgh Band Together live, they have some open mic nights coming up. The first one is Feb. 12 at Moondog's in Blawnox. You can find more events on Band Together Pittsburgh's website.