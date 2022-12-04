Watch CBS News
KD Sunday Spotlight: Azure Family Concerts helps make performances accessible for all

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we present concerts everyone can enjoy, especially those with autism.

Azure Family Concerts Pittsburgh holds free, sensory-friendly performances across the region.

Founder and executive director Anitra Birnbaum said she started the concerts for her teenage son who has autism and others who face many challenges when they go to concerts in a formal setting.

Birnbaum said the concerts are 45 minutes long and audience members are welcome to sit, stand, walk around and dance! There is also a quiet room for those who need it.

After each concert, attendees can enjoy an instrument petting zoo where they can learn about, hold and even play some instruments.

Birnbaum said some students with autism had to miss concerts in schools, so they started a school program to host performances for everyone.

Azure is holding its Festive Families Concert on December 4th from 2-3 p.m. at the Tull Family Theater.

To learn more and to get tickets you can check out their website at this link!

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

