KD Sunday Spotlight: Avalon's 'The DoorWay' provides a path for those struggling with addicition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you walk through "The DoorWay" in Avalon, you're greeted with endless excitement.

Tables full of games, a stage to perform, and a soda foundation for a sweet treat.

But behind all this fun, lies a caring community determined to help those battling addiction get a second chance at life.

"I love kids, and I didn't want to see kids die," said Joyce Erdner, who is the executive director of The DoorWay. "We needed an answer, so we just began to work."

Since 1981, Erdner has been studying drug and alcohol addiction and transforming lives at The DoorWay, and even nationwide when she joined Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" campaign.

But Erdner said she could not do it without volunteers like Jack Korn.

"I have this love for kids who use," said Korn. "I think it's the Lord who put that on me because I really, really want to help them."

It's easy for Jack to connect with the kids.

His daughter Ashley was addicted to drugs and alcohol when she was a teenager.

"[She was] very athletic, very good in school, very strong-willed, [and] very determined because when she played basketball, she didn't like to lose," he recalled.

His family did everything in their power to help Ashley win.

"I really believed there was no way she was going to die, she was so strong, so healthy, and she did," said Jack. "October 2, 2002 -- she passed away."

Sadly, Ashley passed away at just 16 years old.

"It was devastating," he said. "You really don't want to live without your daughter. It was very difficult."

But Jack hopes Ashley's story will inspire others.

For the past 18 years, he's been speaking at The DoorWay's recovery meetings.

The organization also offers counseling, crisis intervention, and community service.

"We also have fun programs," said Erdner. "You can learn how to live a life without drugs. You don't have to drink. You don't have to be a drunk. Come and play the guitar, play some Trouble, eat a lot of food. Everything here is free."

Erdner said it's also important to focus on prevention.

They have a leadership program, Friday night festivities, and summer camp to provide a safe place and life skills.

"Learn how to be real," said Erdner. "Learn that people love you, that they care about you and it does not make a difference what you used to do. It's what you're doing now. Make a choice."

They encourage everyone to live with purpose before it's too late.

"I wish somebody would have been there for Ashley to help her," said Jack. "That's why I try to help, so they're not another Ashley."

"We like to say, 'if you don't have a family, we can be your family,'" said Erdner.

They'll support whoever walks through the door and steps toward a new beginning.

The DoorWay has helped thousands of families since 1981.

Save the date for their 2023 DoorWay Golf Benefit on August 11th.

For more information on how to receive services or volunteer, go to their website at this link.