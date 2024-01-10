Kaylene Oehling's father says he won't stop searching for justice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four years to the day and still no answers in the case of 20-year-old Kaylene Oehling.

She went missing in 2020, and her remains were found three years later. Her father, Jason Oehling, said he won't stop searching for justice until whoever's responsible is in prison.

"If I don't, who will?" Jason Oehling said.

It's been four years to the day and Jason Oehling said his daughter can't speak anymore so he's vowed to be her voice.

"I make sure I make noise because the voiceless needs the noise," he said.

On this day in 2020, Kaylene Oehling was reported missing. More than three agonizing years later, Jason Oehling's worst fears came true when his daughter's body was found near Washington Boulevard in Lincoln-Lemington Belmar.

Today, four years later, the case is still no closer to being solved.

"What I want to see is what my daughter deserves, justice and an arrest for her murder," her father said. "I still can't stomach or think how this can still be going on. It's four years today, but yet it's been pretty much four years that county actually has a suspect."

Since the discovery, Jason Oehling has dedicated his life to being an advocate for his daughter, who he calls his "angel," as well as other missing children nationally.

Jason Oehling said Allegheny County police have a person of interest but no arrests have been made. While he said he's more than frustrated with how slowly the case is moving, he is confident the answers he needs will eventually come, especially by continuing to bring awareness to his daughter's case.

"I love and miss Kaylene more and more every day, and I'm never going to stop as long as I'm alive," Jason Oehling said.

Police told KDKA-TV that they presented their findings to the district attorney's office for review. It remains an open and active investigation.