Karlsson and Malkin score as Jarry records shutout with Penguins 4-0 win over Sabres

Erik Karlsson scored twice, Evgeni Malkin also scored and Tristan Jarry recorded a shutout in his return from injury as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Saturday.

Both of Karlsson's goals came in the third period — on the power play early and a late empty netter — to extend a five-game point streak. Malkin scored his eighth goal of the season and added an assist. Drew O'Connor scored his first and Sidney Crosby extended an eight-game point streak for the Penguins, who have won four straight.

Jarry made 35 saves for Pittsburgh. He recorded his third shutout of the season and 16th of his career.

Jarry returned Saturday after missing Thursday's game at Los Angeles with a facial injury. His mask came off during a scramble in front Tuesday at Anaheim and he was struck in the eye with a puck. He played through 38:15 of a combined shutout with Magnus Hellberg at Anaheim.

Malkin's eight goals in 13 games are the most since he scored nine goals in 12 games during the 2006-07 season, his rookie year. Karlsson, last year's Norris Trophy winner, who was acquired in a blockbuster summer trade with San Jose, has nine points during his five-game run. Crosby has been held without a point just once in 13 games this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 36 shots for Buffalo, which lost for the third time in five games. The Sabres were coming off a 3-2 home win against Minnesota 24 hours earlier.

Karlsson put the game away with a power-play goal 27 seconds into the third period, giving Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead. His shot from the point hit Buffalo's Erik Johnson and went past Luukkonen.

Pittsburgh went 3-0, sweeping a California road trip for the second time in franchise history and first since the 1996-97 season. Pittsburgh previously lost five of six games before the road trip.

Malkin opened the scoring for Pittsburgh at 19:01 of the first period. Malkin, from behind the net, threw a backhander in front that hit Luukkonen's mask, rolled down his back and into the net. Malkin has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 21 games against Buffalo.

O'Connor gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead at 16:24 of the second period. He put a wrist shot underneath Luukkonen's arm on the blocker side from the top of the circle.

