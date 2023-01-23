Kansas kicking off 50th Anniversary Tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kansas is kicking off its 50th Anniversary Tour in Pittsburgh this summer.

The rock band will perform hits like "Carry On My Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind" at the Benedum Center on Friday, June 2.

The tour has nearly 50 shows scheduled across North America, stretching all the way into 2024.

Tickets & VIP Packages for most dates go on sale to the public Friday, January 27, 2023. Ticket info can be found at https://t.co/Ke5rKFLMky.



KANSAS Twitter can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time using code KANSASBAND. pic.twitter.com/evOlQJ1jKG — KANSAS (@KansasBand) January 23, 2023

The band from Topeka released its debut album in 1974 and has since sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Tickets start at $65 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought online, in person at the Benedum Center Box Office or by calling 412-456-6666.